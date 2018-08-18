Stephen Pierog Added to Swamp Rabbits Roster

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that forward Stephen Pierog has signed an ECHL contract with the Swamp Rabbits for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The right-handed skater played 15 points (7G, 8A) for Atlanta last season in his first ECHL action.

Pierog, 24, played 41 games for the Gladiators in the 2017-18 campaign and added a pair of playoff appearances. His addition to the Gladiators lineup came after the 5-foot-11 forward began the season with the Macon Mayhem. In 23 games, Pierog net seven goals and added 15 assists before earning his call up to the ECHL.

Previously, Pierog played two seasons for the Mayhem and was a key offensive contributor. As a rookie, he tallied 12 points (7G, 5A) in 28 games after signing a contract on January 15. The following season he signed with the Mayhem and ranked fourth on the club in scoring with 41 points and led the team with 29 assists. Pierog helped the Mayhem to a 2016 Presidents Cup title with four goals in the playoffs and re-signed with the team during the offseason.

"We had Stephen in Macon for a few seasons and his progression was impressive each year," said Coach Kerr. "I'm very excited have the opportunity to work with him again and see what the experience in the ECHL last season did for his game. He has a never-quit mentality and is a fierce competitor. Having Stephen on the roster gives us some scoring depth and speed at the center position.

The Guelph, Ontario native broke onto the pro scene in 2015 after four seasons in the OHL. Pierog began his major junior trek with the Peterborough Petes for parts of three seasons. The alternate captain was then traded to his hometown Guelph Storm before wrapping up his time in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting. Pierog totaled 117 points (56G, 61A) in 263 games from 2011 to 2015.

Pierog is the 14th^ player to sign an offseason deal with the Swamp Rabbits. The list of players also includes goaltender Garrett Bartus ,forwards Austen Brassard, Mike Pelech, Travis Howe, Alex Globke, Timmy Moore, Will Merchant, JT Henke and Johno May and defensemen Jake Bolton, JC Brassard, Trevor Owens, and Sean Flanagan. As the offseason continues, stay tuned to SwampRabbits.com for a full updated list of players to sign for the upcoming season.

