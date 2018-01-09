News Release

STEMPNIAK ACTIVATED FROM INJURED RESERVE Wallmark reassigned to AHL's Charlotte Checkers

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Lee Stempniak from injured reserve. In addition, the Hurricanes have reassigned center Lucas Wallmark to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stempniak, 34, has yet to play an NHL game for the Hurricanes this season. The West Seneca, NY, native scored 16 goals and added 24 assists (40 points) in 82 games for Carolina in 2016-17, and has totaled 460 points (200g, 260a) in 872 career NHL games.

Wallmark, 22, made his season debut for the Hurricanes on Dec. 30, scoring his first career against St. Louis, and has registered three points (1g, 2a) in 10 career NHL games with the Hurricanes. The Umea, Sweden, native has recorded 23 points (7g, 16a) in 20 games with the Checkers this season.

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at Amalie Arena (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network).

