Stellar Pitching Gives Nuts 8-0 Win Apr 14th 2017, 05:07

Modesto, CA. - Donnie Walton sparked the Modesto Nuts' offense in their 8-0 over the Lancaster JetHawks in the home opener at John Thurman Field on Thursday night.

This was the Nuts' second shutout of the season.

With the game still scoreless in the sixth, Walton smashed a two-run double into right-center field to plate two runs and knock out the JetHawks' (3-5) starter Perter Lambert (L, 0-2).

Anthony Misiewciz was wonderful in his second start for the Nuts (4-4). The southpaw worked five innings and struck out seven with just one walk. Misiewciz retired the first eight he faced before an infield single in the third. That was the lone hit given up by Misiewciz.

Matt Festa (W, 1-0) picked up where Misiewciz left off working three innings out of the 'pen. The righty struck out five and faced the minimum.

A big offensive night from the Nuts was led by Logan Taylor who went 4-for-5 with a two-run triple and two runs scored. Walton finished 2-for-3 with a walk. And Joey Curletta reached on three walks.

Game two of the three-game series against the Lancaster JetHawks is Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

