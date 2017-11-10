Steinberger\\"s Volley Takes Home NASL Goal of the Year

News Release

Stoppage-Time Volley By Jacksonville Armada FC Midfielder Zach Steinberger Takes Home NASL Goal Of The Year Honors

Spectacular strike helped Jacksonville steal a draw against New York

NEW YORK - Jacksonville Armada FC midfielder Zach Steinberger had his best season in terms of goal production, and his breakout year included a sensational volley that was voted as the 2017 North American Soccer League (NASL) Goal of the Year by the fans and media.

Playing against the visiting New York Cosmos, Jacksonville was trailing deep into stoppage time before Steinberger found a moment of magic. In the 94th minute of play, Jemal Johnson sent a cross into the box, teeing up Steinberger for a sensational full-volley that flew past Cosmos goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. The late goal helped Armada FC come away with a point in the 1-1 draw.

Steinberger, 25, finished with eight goals for Armada FC in a campaign that saw the club fall just short of reaching The Championship, the league's four-team postseason tournament. The former Butler University star's goalscoring efforts landed him second on the team in scoring - just one goal behind midfield partner and 2017 NASL Young Player of the Year Jack Blake.

Previous Winners

2012: Kevin Venegas (Minnesota Stars)

2013: Pedro Mendes (Atlanta Silverbacks)

2014: Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United)

2015: Junior Burgos (Atlanta Silverbacks)

2016: Duke Lacroix (Indy Eleven)

