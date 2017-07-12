SteepleCats Fall to Winnipesaukee Onslaught

News Release

The North Adams SteepleCats fell victim to an offensive onslaught by the Winnipesaukee Muskrats on Tuesday night, falling 18-3 at Robbie Mills Memorial Sports Complex. The Muskrats tied a franchise record in runs with their offensive production.

Winnipesaukee took total control of the game in the bottom of the second, scoring eight runs on only one hit. Three walks, three hit batsmen, and a two-run single from Jared Brescia gave the Muskrats an 8-0 lead.

Newly signed lefthander Zach Reid (West Virginia) gave the 'Cats two solid innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run with three strikeouts in his North Adams debut. Reid was followed by Braxton Wilks (Abilene Christian) and a slew of infielders. Infielders Liam Sabino (Pittsburgh) and Dillon Paulson (USC) tossed scoreless frames, including a 1-2-3 eighth from Paulson.

Home runs provided most of the offense for the Muskrats following the second inning. Michael DeMartino hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and three more home runs from JP Sorma, Koby Claborn, and Greg Ludwig were posted in the fifth. Claborn added his second homer of the game, a three-run shot, in the sixth.

Tyler Walters (Slippery Rock) got the SteepleCats on the board in the top of the sixth inning, as the catcher belted his third home run of the season. North Adams added another home run in the top of the seventh when Paulson hit his fifth home run of the season, clearing the right field wall at Robbie Mills Memorial Sports Complex.

Despite the loss, the SteepleCats were able to record ten hits against the Muskrats, the third game in a row of ten or more hits for North Adams. Four hitters- Eddie Haus (St. Mary's), Taylor Lane (Arizona State), Walters and Sabino- posted two hits in the losing effort. Sabino was the only SteepleCat to reach base three times on Tuesday night.

North Adams' four-game roadtrip continues on Wednesday night, as the SteepleCats travel to White River Junction, Vermont for a date with the first place Upper Valley Nighthawks. Alex Pantuso (Slippery Rock) gets the ball for the SteepleCats at Maxfield Sports Complex.

