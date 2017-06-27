SteepleCats Fall in Rain-Shortened Game in Sanford

News Release

The North Adams SteepleCats found themselves in an early hole, and were not able to recover in a 6-1 loss to the Sanford Mainers at Goodall Park on Tuesday night. The Sanford win evened the season series after the SteepleCats won in walk-off fashion on Opening Night at Joe Wolfe Field. The game was called after six innings due to inclement weather in southern Maine.

Sanford jumped on the SteepleCats with four runs in the bottom of the first, all of which reached base with two outs. Shaine Hughes (Monmouth) and Ryan Hogan (St. John's) singled, leading to a two-run triple from Riley Pittman (Arkansas Little Rock). Pittman then scored on a Brock Keener (Michigan) singled, and the scoring concluded on a double by JT Pittman (LeMoyne).

Two more runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the second inning thanks to the game's only home run. Harrison Ray (Vanderbilt) was hit by a pitch with one out, and was followed Colby Maiola (UMass Lowell), who cleared the right field wall for a two-run homer.

From there, Robert Donnelly (SUNY Oswego) was excellent on the mound for the SteepleCats. He retired the next eleven hitters, and did not allow a run in his last four innings on the mound despite taking his first loss of the season.

North Adams broke up the shutout in the top of the fifth inning, scoring their only run of the game. Bryce Peterson (UCF) hit a one-out single, and ended up on third after a wild pitch and his fifth stolen base of the season. Michael Gulino (Pace) drove in Peterson with a two-out single.

Eddie Haus (St. Mary's) led the SteepleCat offense with two hits, and Liam Sabino (Pittsburgh) extended his team-best on base streak to 12 games in the losing effort.

The SteepleCats return home for a makeup game on Wednesday night, as the Mystic Schooners come to town for the first and only time this season. The 'Cats send second-year SteepleCat Ryan Tapp (UNC Asheville) to the mound to try to get back to .500 on the season.

