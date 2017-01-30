Steelheads Weekly Report: January 30

Steelheads Weekly Report: Jan. 30

Steelheads host Utah Grizzlies

Season to date: 24-14-6

Record this week: 0-2-1

1/25- Alaska 4, Steelheads 3 @ Sullivan Arena

1/27- Alaska 6, Steelheads 2 @ Sullivan Arena

1/28- Alaska 3, Steelheads 2 OT @ Sullivan Arena

This week's schedule (subject to change):

2/1 vs Utah Grizzlies 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

2/2 Practice, 10am MT @ CenturyLink Arena

2/3 vs Utah Grizzlies 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

2/4 vs Utah Grizzlies 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

Morning skate will be held at approximately 10:15am on game days. Media availability will be held immediately following all practices and morning skates.

Boise, ID- The Steelheads kick off the month of February with a six-game home stand, starting Wednesday night with the first game of a three-game set with the Utah Grizzlies. It's the Grizzlies' second series in Boise this season, as the Steelheads look to get back in the win column following Saturday's overtime defeat. The Steelheads took five of an available ten points during their five-game trip to Tulsa and Alaska. .

Player Notes:

- F Kyle Jean netted his second short-handed goal of the season on Saturday.

- F Anthony Luciani's 12-game points streak ended on Friday in Alaska

- F Will Merchant has seven goals and 15 points in his last 13 games; he leads all rookies with eight power play goals and 16 power play points

- D Joe Faust is tied for the lead among ECHL defenseman with 11 goals.

- F Andre Morrissette scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday

Team Notes:

- Idaho has scored five short-handed goals this season after scoring four last year

- The Steelheads are 2-4 in overtime this season

- Idaho is 1-2-2 this season against the Grizzlies.

- The Steelheads' power play is ranked fourth in the ECHL at 22.6 percent .

- Idaho is 5-9-2 when trailing after two periods

- The Steelheads finished January 6-3-3

- The Steelheads are 15-5-2 this season at CenturyLink Arena.

Transactions:

- Branden Troock recalled to AHL Texas by Dallas Stars - 1/26

Press Clips:

- "CenturyLink Arena a Gem" - 1/30

