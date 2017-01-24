Steelheads Weekly Report: January 24

Steelheads Weekly Report: Jan. 24

Steelheads battle Aces in Anchorage

Season to date: 24-12-5

Record this week: 2-0-1

1/16- Utah 5, Steelheads 4 SO @ Maverik Center

1/21- Steelheads 5, Tulsa 2 @ BOK Center

1/22- Steelheads 2, Tulsa 1 @ BOK Center

This week's schedule (subject to change):

1/24 Practice, 2pm MT @ Sullivan Arena

1/25 @ Alaska Aces 9:15pm MT @ Sullivan Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; Web: ECHL.TV

1/26 Practice, 2pm MT @ Sullivan Arena

1/27 @ Alaska Aces 9:15pm MT @ Sullivan Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; Web: ECHL.TV

1/28 @ Alaska Aces 9:15pm MT @ Sullivan Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; Web: ECHL.TV

Morning skate will be held at approximately 10:15am on game days. Media availability will be held immediately following all practices and morning skates.

Anchorage, AK- The Steelheads took both games in Tulsa over the weekend and are tied for first in the Mountain Division with the Allen Americans, still holding two games in hand over the Americans. Now Idaho heads out to Anchorage for their first visit to Sullivan Arena this season and a three-game series against the Alaska Aces starting on Wednesday night. The Steelheads are 4-1-1 this season against Alaska, with all six meetings this year held at CenturyLink Arena. .

Player Notes:

- G Branden Komm is 7-1-1 in his last nine starts with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

- F Anthony Luciani is riding an 11-game points streak, the longest active points streak in the ECHL and the longest of his ECHL career, with seven goals and 15 points.

-F Joe Basaraba has eight goals in his last 12 games..

-D Joe Faust Leads ECHL defenseman with 11 goals.

- F Branden Troock has seven goals in 14 games with Idaho this season.

- F Will Merchant has five goals and 12 points in his last ten games.

Team Notes:

- Idaho's three power play goals on Saturday night matched their single-game high for the season, the third time they've scored three.

- The Steelheads have scored the game's first goal in seven of their last nine games and are 15-4-2 when scoring first.

- Idaho's game against the Oilers on Saturday night was their first game against a non-divisional opponent in 23 contests.

- The Steelheads have scored four shorthanded goals this season.

- Idaho is 4-0-1 in their last five road games.

