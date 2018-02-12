Steelheads Weekly Report: February 12

February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steelheads host final series against Eagles

Season to date: 28-15-6

Record this week: 3-0-0

2/7- Steelheads 4, Colorado 2 @ Budweiser Events Center

2/9- Steelheads 4, Colorado 3 SO @ Budweiser Events Center

2/10- Steelheads 3, Colorado 1 @ Budweiser Events Center

This week's schedule (subject to change):

2/13 Practice, 10am MT @ CenturyLink Arena

2/14 vs Colorado Eagles 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena - Radio: 93.1 FM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

2/15 Practice, 10am MT @ CenturyLink Arena

2/16 vs Colorado Eagles 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena - Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

2/17 vs Colorado Eagles 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena - Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

Morning skate will be held at approximately 10:15am on home game days. Media availability will be held immediately following all practices and morning skates.

Boise, ID (2/12/18)- The Steelheads swept the first three games of their six-game super series with the Colorado Eagles, winning all three contests at Budweiser Events Center last week. The teams now move to Boise for three games at CenturyLink Arena, facing off on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. This week will be the final regular-season series ever between the Steelheads and Eagles. The Steelheads enter the series five points back of Colorado for the top spot in the Mountain Division.

Player Notes: - F Jefferson Dahl ranks third on Idaho's all-time ECHL scoring list with 199 points.

- F Steve McParland has five goals and 12 points in his last 12 games.

- F Justin Parizek is on a five-game points streak (3-4-7)

- F Henrik Samuelsson has a four-game points streak (1-5-6)

- F Brady Brassart has five goals in his last eight games.

- G Ryan Faragher stopped all eight shootout attempts he faced on Friday night.

Team Notes:

- The Steelheads have won five of their last six games.

- The Steelheads earned a three-game sweep in Colorado for the first time since October 2012.

- The Steelheads have overcome deficits of two goals or more to win six times this season.

- Idaho is the only team to win twice in regulation in Colorado this season.

- The Steelheads' eight-round shootout on Friday was their longest of the season.

- Idaho has a plus-19 goal-differential in second periods.

Promotions:

- Blue Cross of Idaho Giveaway Night - 2/17

