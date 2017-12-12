December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers
News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads were propelled by two first period goals in a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers Saturday in the rubber match of a three-game series at CenturyLink Arena.
For the second straight night, Steelheads forward Steven McParland opened the scoring with a breakaway tally that sent the teddy bears flying on Idaho's Teddy Bear Toss night. Late in the frame, Jefferson Dahl beat the buzzer with a rebound goal on a Steelheads' power play to give Idaho a 2-0 lead.
The Oilers outshot the Steelheads 11-6 in the second period, but neither team was able to change the score as Idaho maintained its 2-0 lead heading into the third. Steelheads goaltender Philippe Desrosiers carried a 22-save shutout into the third.
Tulsa made it interesting in the final stanza, as Conner Bleackley scored his team-leading tenth goal of the season on the power play, but the Oilers' comeback came up just short. Jake Hildebrand stopped 25 of 27 shots in the loss for Tulsa, while Desrosiers stopped 36 shots in the win.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2017
- Solar Bears See Win Streak Snapped by Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Take Close One, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- MacLean Powers Beast to Comeback Win over Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- GAME RECAP: Vladar Leads Way with 50 Saves in Atlanta's 4-1 Win over Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot. - Wheeling Nailers
- Cuddemi Tricks Wings in 7-3 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Takes Goaltenders' Duel in 2-1 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Allen Sweeps Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Dzierkals Launches Solar Bears Past Stingrays in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: Wings Fall Victim to Opportunistic Thunder Offense - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pohlkamp Scores Late Game Winner as Mallards Outlast Mavs - Quad City Mallards
- Five Unanswered Propels Admirals Past IceMen in OT - Norfolk Admirals
- The Nailers Strike Back, Winning 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Florida Spoils Nesbitt's 800th Pro Game with 4-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Rally Falls Short in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Outlast Beast 4-3 in Nine-Round Shootout - Brampton Beast
- Royals Tie in Third But Fall in OT, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers HC Outshoot Monarchs But Fall 3-2 on Home Ice - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Topple Railers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Adds Veteran Netminder Owen - Wichita Thunder
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Oilers Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, December 2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Osipov Returns to Chicago - Quad City Mallards
- Goaltender Jake Hildebrand turned away 46 shots on Friday night to lead the Tulsa Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally for 2-1 Win over Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fists Fly in Heated Affair Between Wings and Mavericks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Power Play Erupts in Colorado's 7-3 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Special Teams Not Enough - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Rebound with Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Beast Drop Close Game to Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- Florida Uses Strong Third to Knock off Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers End Four Game Road Trip with 2-1 Overtime Loss in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- MacAulay's Four Points Guide'Blades to 5-3 Win at Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Overcomes Mallards 3-1 - Quad City Mallards
- Reading Rallies in Third Period for 4-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Third-Period Goals Power Comeback Victory - Reading Royals