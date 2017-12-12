Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match

News Release

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads were propelled by two first period goals in a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers Saturday in the rubber match of a three-game series at CenturyLink Arena.

For the second straight night, Steelheads forward Steven McParland opened the scoring with a breakaway tally that sent the teddy bears flying on Idaho's Teddy Bear Toss night. Late in the frame, Jefferson Dahl beat the buzzer with a rebound goal on a Steelheads' power play to give Idaho a 2-0 lead.

The Oilers outshot the Steelheads 11-6 in the second period, but neither team was able to change the score as Idaho maintained its 2-0 lead heading into the third. Steelheads goaltender Philippe Desrosiers carried a 22-save shutout into the third.

Tulsa made it interesting in the final stanza, as Conner Bleackley scored his team-leading tenth goal of the season on the power play, but the Oilers' comeback came up just short. Jake Hildebrand stopped 25 of 27 shots in the loss for Tulsa, while Desrosiers stopped 36 shots in the win.

