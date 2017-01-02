STEELHEADS: Steelheads Weekly Report: January 2

January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steelheads Weekly Report: Jan. 2

Steelheads back home to face the Aces

Season to date: 18-11-3

Record this week: 2-1-0

12/28- Rapid City 7, Steelheads 4 @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

12/30- Steelheads 3, Rapid City 0 @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

12/31- Steelheads 4, Rapid City 3 OT @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

This week's schedule (subject to change):

1/4 vs Alaska Aces 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

1/5 Practice, 10am @ CenturyLink Arena

1/6 vs Alaska Aces 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

1/7 vs Alaska Aces 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

Morning skate will be held at approximately 10:15am on game days. Media availability will be held immediately following all practices and morning skates.

Boise, ID (1/2/17)- The Steelheads won three of five games on their recent road stint, and now they head back to Boise to open 2017 at CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads will begin a six-game home stand on Wednesday night with the first of three games against the Alaska Aces. Idaho trails the Aces by two points in the Mountain Division, while Alaska has two games in hand.

Player Notes:

- F Travis Ewanyk has five goals and 12 points in the last eight games; has scored two goals and six points during four-game points streak

- F Anthony Luciani has 11 points in the last 11 games.

-F Will Merchant scored first career overtime goal on Saturday.

- F Joe Basaraba has two goals and six points in his last six games.

- D Joe Faust has three goals and six points the last six games.

- D Miro Karjalainen scored first ECHL goal on Friday.

- G Branden Komm matched career-high with 47 saves Friday, earning second career shutout and first with Idaho.

Team Notes:

- The Steelheads earned first shutout win of the season on Friday.

- The Steelheads are 2-2 this season in games decided in overtime, winning their last two.

- Idaho improved to 7-7-2 on the road this season.

- The Steelheads are 2-1-0 this season against the Aces, with all three games at CenturyLink Arena.

- Idaho is 5-7-1 this season when trailing after two periods.

- The Steelheads have won six of their last eight games at home.

Transactions:

- G Philippe Desrosiers assigned to Idaho by the Dallas Stars from AHL Texas, 12/28

- D Joe Faust released From PTO and returned to Idaho from AHL Texas, 12/30

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.