STEELHEADS: Steelheads Weekly Report: February 6

Steelheads Weekly Report: Feb. 6

Nailers make first visit to Boise

Season to date: 24-16-7

Record this week: 0-2-1

2/1- Utah 6, Steelheads 4 @ CenturyLink Arena

2/3- Utah 5, Steelheads 4 @ CenturyLink Arena

2/4- Utah 3, Steelheads 2 OT @ CenturyLink Arena

This week's schedule (subject to change):

2/7 Practice, 10am MT @ CenturyLink Arena

2/8 vs Wheeling Nailers 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

2/9 Practice, 10am MT @ CenturyLink Arena

2/10 vs Wheeling Nailers 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

2/11 vs Wheeling Nailers 7:10pm MT @ CenturyLink Arena- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; TV: Cable One; Web: ECHL.TV

Morning skate will be held at approximately 10:15am on game days. Media availability will be held immediately following all practices and morning skates.

Boise, ID (2/6/17)- The Steelheads continue their home stand on Wednesday night with the first of three meetings with the Wheeling Nailers at CenturyLink Arena. The series will mark the first ever meeting between the two teams, with the Nailers earning points in three straight games (1-0-2) and the Steelheads winless in their last six contests. The teams will meet six times this season.

Player Notes:

- F Kyle Jean has three shorthanded goals this season, scoring two in his last four games.

- F Jefferson Dahl has three goals and eight points in his last ten games.

- F Will Merchant leads all rookies with nine power play goals and 17 power play points

- D Joe Faust leads ECHL defensemen with 12 goals.

- F Anthony Luciani earned his first fighting major in an ECHL game since 3/7/15

Team Notes:

- Idaho is winless in last six games at 0-4-2. The teamendured an 0-4-2 stretch last season from 11/4-11/14

- The Steelheads are 2-5 in overtime this season Connor Chatham vs Utah, 2/4

- Idaho has scored four short-handed goals in the last eight games. Nate McIntyre Photography

- The Steelheads are 6-2-1 this season against Eastern Conference teams.

- Idaho is 15-7-2 this season when scoring first

Transactions:

- D Brandon Anselmini assigned to Idaho by AHL Texas - 2/2

- F Mike McMurtry recalled by AHL Texas - 2/2

- G Landon Bow assigned to Idaho by AHL Texas - 2/3

-G Philippe Desrosiers loaned to Norfolk by Dallas Stars - 2/3

Press Clips:

- "Life in the Minor Leagues" - KIVI 2/4

- "ECHL Week" - 100 Degree Hockey

- "Mix of experience, youth" - Idaho Statesman 2/1

