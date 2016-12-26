STEELHEADS: Steelheads Weekly Report: December 26
December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
Steelheads finish 2016 in Rapid City
Season to date: 16-10-3
Record this week: 1-1-0
12/22- Allen 6, Steelheads 0 @ Allen Event Center
12/23- Steelheads 3, Allen 2 SO @ Allen Event Center
This week's schedule (subject to change):
12/27 Travel
12/28 @ Rapid City Rush 6:35pm MT @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; Web: ECHL.TV
12/29 Practice, 12pm at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
12/30 @ Rapid City Rush 7:05pm MT @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; Web: ECHL.TV
12/31 @ Rapid City Rush 6:05pm MT @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center- Radio: 1350 AM KTIK; Web: ECHL.TV
Morning skate will be held at approximately 10:15am on game days. Media availability will be held immediately following all practices and morning skates.
Boise, ID (12/26/16)- After splitting their final series of the season with the Americans in Allen, the Steelheads polish off 2016 in Rapid City with three games against the Rush. It's Idaho's second visit of the season to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, as they prepare to face a Rush team against whom they are 2-2-0 this season.
Player Notes:
- F Travis Ewanyk has four goals and seven points the last five games.
- F Anthony Luciani has four goals and nine points the last eight games.
-F Kyle Jean has four assists in the last five games
- D Joe Faust.has two goals and four points the last four games.
- G Branden Komm is 4-0 in the shootout this season and has stopped 13 of 14 shooters.
- Komm has won three consecutive starts for Idaho.
Team Notes:
- Idaho's 6-0 loss on Thursday was its most lopsided defeat since March 2, 2014
- The Steelheads are the just the second team this season to overcome a two goal deficit to defeat the Americans.
- The Steelheads are 5-1 in the shootout.
- Idaho is 10-8-2 this season against Mountain Division opponents.
- Idaho's 44 shots on goal on Friday was their second-highest total of the season.
- The Steelheads held Allen's Chad Costello without a point on Friday, just the second time in 22 games he has been held scoreless.
- The Steelhead power play remains second in the league at 23.7 percent.
Transactions:
- D Joe Faust signed to PTO with AHL Texas- 12/20
- Faust returned to Idaho- 12/23
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.