STEELHEADS: Steelheads to Host Annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey

Boise, ID (2/6/17)- The Idaho Steelheads and the Jayden DeLuca Foundation are joining forces once again this season, as the team announced it will host the Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February, 11th when they battle the Wheeling Nailers at CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads will wear custom-made specialty jerseys for both games, with those game-worn jerseys available for fans to purchase at silent auction through the end of the second period of Saturday night's game. Tables for the auction will be located on the arena concourse behind Section 113.

All of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Jayden DeLuca Foundation and St. Luke's Children's Hospital to support pediatric cardiac care. Steelheads fans contributed $12,550 to last year's auction.

The Jayden DeLuca Foundation supports children and their families in the battle against cardiac disease, working to promote scientific and medical research to find cures. The foundation was established in 2008 by Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca after they lost their daughter, Jayden, to a congenital heart condition.

"Karalie and Jeremy have built a wonderful organization that provides much needed support for families in the Treasure Valley," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "We are honored that they allow us to be a part of those efforts each season, and we know Steelheads fans will once again be eager to contribute to a great cause and bring home a great jersey in memory of Jayden."

Fans that purchase jerseys will have an opportunity to receive their jersey directly from that player following the game. The Steelheads will also host a Project Filter Autograph Session following Saturday night's game, giving all fans an opportunity to meet their favorite players and collect autographs.

"The Jayden DeLuca Foundation is excited to be partnered with the Idaho Steelheads and its staff," said Jeremey DeLuca. "The jersey design that will be on the ice for the games this year is our best layout so far and the fans will love them. Go Steelheads!"

This is the Steelheads' second specialty jersey auction this season. The Steelheads' jersey auction during Military Appreciation Weekend drew $18,625 in November.

Tickets are still available for the Steelheads' series against the Nailers. Steelheads fans can take advantage of "4-for-$48 Family Fun Fridays", when fans can purchase four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for $48. For more details, or to purchase tickets for any Steelheads home game, call 331-TIXS or visit idahosteelheads.com .

