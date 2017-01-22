STEELHEADS: Steelheads Get Kicks on Route 66 - Komm's

Tulsa, OK (1/22/17) - Branden Komm made 46 saves on Sunday afternoon at BOK Center, including 13 in the final period, to backstop the Idaho Steelheads (24-12-5) to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers (23-17-4). The Steelheads swept the two-game series against the Oilers, with Komm stopping 84 of 87 shots in two nights to earn both victories in net.

The win gives Idaho points in ten of their last 11 games (8-1-2) and moved them into a tie for first place in the Mountain Division with the Allen Americans, who lost in Wichita on Sunday.

Komm is 7-1-1 over his last nine starts and has stopped 44 or more shots in three of his last five outings.

All three goals in the contests came in the first period, with the Oilers getting on the board first just 1:08 into the game. After Charlie Dodero made a strong play to break up a partial break for Darcy Murphy, the puck would again find its way onto Murphy's stick. Miles Koules snapped a puck from the left point that landed right on Murphy's tape at the top of the Idaho crease, the rookie walking around Komm for his 11th of the season. Komm would not be beat again, but the Steelheads would have to answer offensively.

Anthony Luciani would draw the Steelheads even at 15:18, when strong forecheck work from Travis Ewanyk and Joe Basaraba forced the puck out to the slot for Luciani to bury his 17th of the season. Luciani's goal extended his points streak to a career-high 11 games, the longest active points streak in the ECHL.

Luciani had another opportunity minutes prior to his goal, breaking into the Oiler zone and colliding with Oilers goaltender Colin Stevens. Both were slow to get up but they each stayed in the game initially. Stevens would face his final shot later in the first period when Jefferson Dahl netted the eventual game-winner.

Just 2:35 after Luciani tied the game, Rob Linsmayer found Dahl between the circles. Dahl fought off a check from defenseman Jacob Poe and wired a wrist shot past Stevens' glove for his 12th goal of the year. Stevens was lifted from the game, replaced by Keegan Asmundson. Asmundson stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Komm made several stand-out saves the rest of the way to secure the win, saving some of his best for the ends of periods. In the final moments of the second period, Emerson Clark got a shot off from the right circle that Komm fought off, the rebound coming to the side of the net for a second Clark attempt that rolled across the goalmouth as time ran out.

In the closing minutes of the third, it was Clark again at the side of the net sending a pass to the slot for Chris Joyaux's one-time drive that Komm stopped with the blocker, following that save with several more on stuff attempts along the goal line.

The Steelheads killed off all three Oilers power plays, including an opportunity late in the third period. The Steelheads have killed off 30 of their last 34 short-handed situations, and have not surrendered a power play goal to a team other than the Colorado Eagles since January 4th.

The Steelheads continue their road trip with a three-game set in Anchorage against the Alaska Aces at Sullivan Arena. The series starts Wednesday night, beginning at 9:15 pm MT and available on 1350 KTIK and ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS:

Goals: Luciani (17), Dahl (12)

Branden Komm: 46 saves on 47 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Branden Komm IDH

2. Jefferson Dahl IDH

3. Keegan Asmundson TUL

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jefferson Dahl: Game-winning goal, plus-1 rating, 4 shots

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Branden Komm saved arguably his best stop for the very end. Moments before the Oilers pulled their goaltender, Emerson Clark found Chris Joyaux creeping down from the point and into the slot, feeding Joyaux for a one-time blast that Komm batted away with the blocker. The Steeleads were still in danger with the puck free in the crease and three Oilers crowding the front. Komm made two more saves, holding the goal line against several more Oiler whacks before the Steelheads could clear the zone and ultimately preserve their eighth win in the last 11 games.

