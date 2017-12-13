Steelheads Skate Past Grizzlies in Shootout

News Release

Boise, ID (12/4/17) - Shane Hanna recorded the first multi-goal game of his professional career, while Cody Corbett and Justin Parizek again connected in the shootout, as the Idaho Steelheads (12-6-4) earned their fifth consecutive road win with a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies (6-9-7) at Maverik Center.

On a night when the Steelheads were without three of their top four scorers, the rookie defenseman Hanna led the way offensively with a goal in the first period and another in the second. Philippe Desrosiers stopped 21 of 23 shots to extend his personal winning streak to a career-high six games.

Desrosiers stopped both Ryan Walters and Michael Pelech in the shootout. Cody Corbett beat Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Carr with a deke in the second round, and then Parizek ended the shootout with his league-leading third shootout goal of the season in three tries with a snap shot off the post from between the hash marks.

The Steelheads have won three consecutive shootouts, two of them coming in the last four games.

At 11:03 of the first period, Hanna opened the scoring with a slap shot from the right point off a clean face-off win by Alexander Dahl, Hanna's second goal of the season giving Idaho a 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies answered back at 17:54 of the first, with Ryan Olsen finishing a 2-on-1 rush for his first goal in eight games and his fourth of the season.

Early in the second period, Hanna struck again on a 3-on-2 to put Idaho back in front. Hanna started the play in the Idaho zone, skating through the forecheck and feeding Henrik Samuelsson through the neutral zone to spring the odd-man rush. Samuelsson fired a hard, low shot from the right wing off of Carr's pad, with the rebound pouring right out to the slot for an easy Hanna tap-in.

The Grizzlies would fight back to tie once more, with Walters finding a turnover in the high slot at 18:34 of the second period and beating Desrosiers for his fifth of the season.

Hanna is fourth in the ECHL in rookie scoring for defensemen, his 13 points one shy of the league lead. Desrosiers is now 3-1 in the shootout this season.

The Grizzlies are winless in eight straight games (0-3-5) and have lost their last seven games beyond regulation.

