Steelheads Score Four Unanswered to Top Eagles 4-2

February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - The Idaho Steelheads scored four straight goals to erase a 2-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Wednesday. Idaho forward Justin Parizek scored two goals, while goaltender Ryan Faragher grabbed the win in net, making 26 saves on 28 shots in the contest. The loss also brings to an end the Eagles six-game winning streak at home, as the Steelheads handed Colorado its first regulation home loss since November 8, 2017.

Colorado nabbed the game's first goal when forward Jake Marchment snagged a loose puck between the circles and wired a shot past Faragher to put the Eagles on top 1-0 at the 9:47 mark of the first period. Colorado would outshoot the Steelheads 12-10 in the opening 20 minutes of play, but would also be held 0-for-3 on the power play during that time.

Moving into the second period, the Eagles would expand their lead when forward Joey Ratelle tipped a shot from the point into the back of the net to make it a 2-0 Colorado advantage just 4:07 into the middle frame.

Just over five minutes later, an Eagles turnover would lead to a 3-on-1 rush for Idaho and Parizek would cap it off with a wrister that would light the lamp and trim the Colorado edge to 2-1. The Steelheads would then even the score when forward A.J. White capitalized on a breakway from the blue line, as Eagles goalie Sam Brittain would make the initial stop, but as he spun himself up off the ice, the puck flew into the net to knot the score at 2-2 with 8:10 left in the second period of action.

With only 41 seconds gone in the third period, Idaho forward Brady Brassart would beat Brittain with a wrister from the blue line to give the Steelheads the 3-2 lead. The advantage would grow to a pair when Parizek collected a rebound on top of the crease and fed it into the back of the net to give Idaho the 4-2 lead with 10:30 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles would pull Brittain in favor of the extra attacker, but they would not be able to generate any additional offense, falling by a final score of 4-2. Colorado was held 0-for-5 on the power play and were outshot by Idaho 35-28 on the evening.

The Eagles continue their three-game homestand when they host the Idaho Steelheads at the Budweiser Events Center on Friday, February 9th at 7:05pm MT.

