STEELHEADS: Road Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Rush

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads
News Release
Rapid City, SD - Jack Walker scored for the third straight game and Shane Owen made 28 saves, as the Rapid City Rush (8-20-0) defeated the Idaho Steelheads (18-9-4) 3-1 on Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Rush snapped a ten-game losing skid, while the Steelheads saw their eight-game road winning streak come to an end.
Joe Faust scored the lone Steelhead goal, his fourth of the season and fourth in six games, to extend his personal points streak to six games. Henrik Samuelsson and Jefferson Dahl saw their points streaks stop at five games.
Daniel Leavens contributed on each of Rapid City's first two goals in the first period. Leavens set up Pavel Jenys at 8:06 of the first period, drifting to the right-wing boards before feathering a pass above the left circle. Just off the bench, Jenys collected the pass and fired a wrister over the shoulder of Ryan Faragher for his ninth goal of the season and a 1-0 Rapid City lead.
It was 3:17 later that the Rush would extend their lead in the closing seconds of an Idaho power play. After a turnover at the Rush blue line, Leavens skated into the Idaho zone on the left wing and flicked a feed to the back post where Walker lifted a backhander over Faragher for a 2-0 Rush lead.
Walker scored a goal in every game of the series for the Rush, his tally on Saturday the third shorthanded goal given up by Idaho this season.
Faust brought the Steelheads within one at 16:25 of the first. After an end-to-end rush by Eric Sweetman got Idaho into the zone, Cole Ully sent a pass from behind the net to Faust in the high slot for a slap shot past Owen to make it 2-1.
The Steelheads would not score again. Will Merchant hit a post in the third period during the power play, but the man-advantage would finish the night 0-for-3.
Geoff Fortman extended the Rush lead at 11:46 of the second period. A blocked point shot from Walker at the left point bounced to Fortman between the circles, settling for his second goal of the season to make it 3-1.
