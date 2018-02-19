Steelheads Road Trip Opens with Loss in Utah

Boise, ID - Austin Ortega and Brad Navin both notched three-point performances at Maverik Center on Monday afternoon and Joel Rumpel made 46 saves, as the Utah Grizzlies (20-23-10) held on for their third straight victory with a 4-3 win over the Idaho Steelheads (30-17-6).

Jefferson Dahl brought the Steelheads within a goal at 4-3 with 2:44 left in regulation, netting his 20th goal of the season on a 2-on-1 rush for the 200th point of his professional career. Dahl became the sixth Steelhead in the 21-year history of the franchise to record 200 points with the team.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring at 11:38 of the first period on a 3-on-2 rush, with Ortega scoring from the left-wing circle for his 13th goal of the season.

Max French evened the score with his first of two goals on the afternoon, banging in a rebound at 2:04 of the second period for his third goal of the season. The Grizzlies regained the lead 1:38 later when a right-point shot from Navin deflected to Michael Pelech on the doorstep for his 12th of the season and a 2-1 Utah lead.

[Steve McParland, 2/19; Tim Broussard] Taylor Richart extended the Grizzlies lead at 5:56 of the second period, entering the Idaho zone as the late trailer and taking a feed from Navin in the high slot to beat goaltender Carmine Guerriero for his eleventh goal of the season to make it 3-1. The Grizzlies made it 4-1 at 8:19 when a rebound off the end boards came to Ryan Walters at the right circle. Walters banked the puck off Guerriero and in for his 22nd of the year on the power play.

Guerriero was relieved by Philippe Desrosiers following the Walters goal after surrendering four goals on 14 shots in his Steelheads debut. Desrosiers would stop all ten shots he faced the rest of the way.

French struck again before the second intermission batting a puck into the net from the same spot he scored his first goal for his fourth of the year at 9:44.

The Steelheads had 18 shots in the first and second period, with Rumpel stopping 34 shots in the first 40 minutes.

The Steelheads continue their road trip with a three-game series in Rapid City against the Rush, beginning Wednesday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:05pm MT, with the game available on 1350AM KTIK and on ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS: Goals: French (3,4), J. Dahl (20) Carmine Guerriero: 10 saves on 14 shots; Philippe Desrosiers: 10 saves on 14 shots Power Play: 0-for-2 Penalty Kill: 1-for-2

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Joel Rumpel UTA

2. Austin Ortega UTA

3. Brad Navin UTA

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Max French: 2 goals, 9 shots, plus-2 rating

PLAY OF THE GAME: Ryan Walters power play goal in the second period was the eventual game-winner after a bounce went against the Steelheads in their own zone. A point shot from Ryan Misiak missed the net and bounced off the end boards to Walters waiting at the bottom of the right circle. Walters quickly threw the puck back on net from the sharp angle, with Carmine Guerriero sliding from post-to-post. The puck banked off Guerriero and towards the goal line. Both teams crowded around the net along with the referee before it could be determined the puck had entered the net for a 4-1 Utah lead.

