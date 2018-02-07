Steelheads Ground Eagles in Loveland

Boise, ID (2/7/18)- Justin Parizek netted two goals and AJ White posted a three-point night, as the Idaho Steelheads (26-15-6) became just the second team this season to defeat the Colorado Eagles (31-11-4) in regulation at Budweiser Events Center, snapping the Eagles' 17-game home points streak with a 4-2 victory.

The Eagles had not lost at home in regulation since November 8th, but have now lost four games in a row as Idaho pulled to within eight points of the Mountain Division's top spot.

The Steelheads trailed 2-0 midway through the second period when they turned the game around on Parizek's first of the night and 19th of the season. After several shifts of heavy pressure in the Colorado zone, a turnover in the neutral zone by Emil Romig during an Eagles line change sent the Steelheads on a 3-on-1 break. At 9:18 of the second, White found Parizek in the high slot for a shot off the cross bar and in behind goaltender Sam Brittain to pull Idaho within a goal at 2-1.

Just 2:32 later the Steelheads would tie the game after they came out ahead on a sequence of dueling breakaways. JC Beaudin snuck behind the Idaho defense for a breakaway on Steelheads goaltender Ryan Faragher, with Faragher stopping a deke with the paddle of his stick. Joe Faust scooped up the rebound and fired it back out to the neutral zone to send White in on a breakaway of his own for his eighth goal of the season.

White has five goals and 12 points in his last eleven games. Faragher has earned assists in back-to-back games for Idaho.

The Steelheads earned their first lead 41 seconds into the third period when Brady Brassart's wrist shot from just over the blue line eluded Brittain's blocker for his 14th goal of the season and a 3-2 Idaho lead. With 10:30 left to play, the Steelheads expanded their lead to 4-2 when an icing was waved off in the Colorado zone. White forced a turnover on the forecheck and Parizek finished it in front for his second of the game and 20th of the year.

The Eagles pulled their goaltender with 4:17 remaining and Brady Brassart in the box for tripping, but the Eagles would get only four shots on goal the rest of the way as Idaho secured the win with a perfect 5-for-5 penalty kill.

Colorado opened the scoring at 9:47 of the first period when Jake Marchment scored off of a scramble in front of the Idaho goal, his eighth of the season for a 1-0 Eagles lead. Joey Ratelle would add to that lead at 4:07 of the second period on a redirect of a Beaudin shot, his 12th of the season to make it 2-0.

In addition to his breakaway stop on Beaudin in the second, Faragher also made two breakaway saves on Michael Joly in the first period and a 2-on-1 save on Drayson Bowman late in the third.

The win was Idaho's third this year in seven meetings with the Eagles. Colorado lost for just the third time this season when leading after the first period.

The Steelheads and Eagles resume their series on Friday at Budweiser Events Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:05pm MT with the game available on 1350AM KTIK and on ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS:

Goals: Parizek (19, 20), White (8), Brassart (14)

Ryan Faragher: 26 saves on 28 shots

Power Play: 0-for-1

Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Justin Parizek IDH

2. AJ White IDH

3. Brady Brassart IDH

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Justin Parizek: 2 goals, plus-3 rating, 5 shots

PLAY OF THE GAME: The Steelheads seized momentum of the game after Justin Parizek's first goal, but Colorado nearly took it right back minutes later when JC Beaudin broke in all alone on Ryan Faragher. Faragher stayed with him for a breakaway stop, and the Steelheads immediately went down the other end with a breakaway of their own and AJ White's eighth goal of the season. What could have been a 3-1 deficit was instead a 2-2 tie midway through the second period, and the Steelheads would not look back.

