Steelheads: Game Day Storylines- Vs Utah

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steel Reel

The Steelheads and Grizzlies wrap up their three-game series at CenturyLink Arena on Saturday night, with the Steelheads looking to turn the tide of the season series and put an end to their recent skid. The Steelheads are winless in their last five games, going 0-4-1, and have gone 1-4-2 this season against Utah. The Grizzlies look to extend their six-game winning streak and continue their march into the Mountain Division playoff picture, with Utah currently five points shy of the final playoff spot.

The Grizzlies held a 3-0 lead on Friday night midway through the second period, but the Steelheads charged back with power play goals from Rob Linsmayer and Joe Basaraba, followed by a short-handed tally from Kyle Jean to tie the game. After Colin Martin and Corbin Baldwin traded goals in the third period, Kenton Helgesen scored the winner for Utah with 3:07 remaining to secure a 5-4 Grizzlies win.

Short-handed Dandy...

Kyle Jean's short-handed breakaway on Friday was a continuation of his solid work on the penalty kill, his second short-handed goal in the last three games and his third this season. Jean is tied for second in the ECHL in shorthanded goals this season after netting two last year in the regular season and playoffs. Idaho has scored short-handed goals in three straight games, and in four of the past seven games.

No Leads Are Safe...

The Steelheads' struggles in the past five games have been marked by comeback efforts both for and against Idaho. The Steelheads twice had 2-0 leads in their first two games in their series with Alaska but could not hold them, but the Steelheads overcame a 2-0 deficit last Saturday against the Aces to force overtime and nearly did the same on Friday when they fought back from deficits of 3-0 and 4-3 only to see the Grizzlies pull ahead with just over three minutes remaining.

Breaking Bradford

Erik Bradford scored the first two goals for Utah on Friday night, giving him three goals and seven points in the first two games of the series. Bradford is riding an eight-game points streak, with five goals and 13 points during that stretch. Bradford has scored those five goals during his current four-game goal-scoring streak. Bradford collected 32 points in 65 games last season with the Orlando Solar Bears, but he has already collected 42 points this season and 40 points in 32 games since joining the Grizzlies in mid-November.

Idaho Leaders Grizzlies Leaders

Goals: Luciani (18) Goals: Cuddemi (20)

Assists: Dahl (29) Assists: Bradford (30)

Points: Luciani/Dahl (43) Points: Bradford (42)

Plus/Minus: Bell (+12) Plus/Minus: Daly (+22)

Power Play Goals: Merchant (9) Power Play Goals: Cuddemi/Aubin (6)

Goals-Against Average: Bow (2.75) Goals-Against Average: Faragher (3.01)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.