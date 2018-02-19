Steelheads: Game Day Storylines - at Utah

February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steel Reel

The Steelheads open a six-game road swing with a Monday matinee in Utah, their 13th meeting this season with the Grizzlies. Following five wins in six games against the Eagles, the Steelheads are within four points of the Mountain Division lead. The Grizzlies sit eight points out of a playoff spot, helping their cause over the weekend with back-to-back wins over the Allen Americans.

The Steelheads went to a shootout on Saturday against the Eagles, their last of six consecutive games against Colorado. After the Eagles scored twice in the final three minutes to tie the game, Max French scored the only goal of the shootout for a 5-4 Steelheads win. Philippe Desrosiers stopped all four shootout attempts he faced, following a 30-save performance in regulation and overtime. Steve McParland netted his team-leading 23rd goal of the season in regulation.

Big Plus...

Aaron Harstad had one of his best games of the season on Saturday night, scoring his second goal of the season and posting a plus-4 rating. Harstad's plus-4 matches the best mark for any Steelhead in a game this season. Harstad has appeared in seven games since returning from two months on injured reserve, racking up a goal and four points along with a plus-8 rating.

Chatting It Up...

Connor Chatham played in his 100th professional game on Saturday and made an impact, earning First Star honors with a goal and an assist. Chatham carries a three-game points streak into Utah with a goal and four points. Chatham's ten goals this season are four more than he scored as a rookie in 49 games last season. He has two goals against the Grizzlies this season, one of them shorthanded.

Grizzlies Making Moves...

While the Grizzlies continue to make a push for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division, they've made some significant transactions as well. Last week, the Grizzlies dealt All-Star rookie defenseman Cliff Watson to the Colorado Eagles, as well as the rights to forward Ryan Olsen, in exchange for forward Jake Marchment, defenseman Gage Ausmus, and future considerations. Marchment has already made a splash with the Grizzlies, netting two goals and an assist in his first two games with Utah. Combining his time with Colorado and Utah, Marchment has three goals and seven points in his last six games. On February 9th the Grizzlies also added goaltender Joel Rumpel in a trade with Wichita. Rumpel is 2-1-0 in three appearances with the Grizzlies.

Idaho Leaders Grizzlies Leaders

Goals: McParland (23) Goals: Walters (21)

Assists: J. Dahl (31) Assists: Thomas (26)

Points: J. Dahl (50) Points: Walters (45)

Plus/Minus: McParland (+17) Plus/Minus: Graaskamp (+6)

Power Play Goals: J. Dahl/McParland (8) Power Play Goals: Ortega (6)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.66) Goals-Against Average: Rumpel (3.04)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.