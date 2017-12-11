STEELHEADS: Game Day 12/1 vs Tulsa

News Release

The Steelheads kick off the month of December in search of their third consecutive win as they continue their home series against the Tulsa Oilers. The Steelheads opened the three-game set with a comeback 4-3 shootout win on Wednesday night, giving them six wins over the last eight contests and points in 11 of their last 14. The Oilers have lost consecutive games beyond regulation, Wednesday's shootout and last Saturday's overtime game in Rapid City. Tulsa sits six points back of the Steelheads for third place in the Mountain Division.

The Steelheads trailed 2-0 and 3-1 during the course of the game and didn't find the tying goal until Brady Brassart converted on the power play with 1:33 left to play and the Idaho net empty. After a scoreless overtime, Cody Corbett and Justin Parizek beat Jake Hildebrand in the shootout. Philippe Desrosiers stopped both breakaway attempts he faced, adding to a 25-save effort to earn his eighth win of the season.

Brady Brassart became the second Steelhead in two games to score two power play goals, scoring Idaho's first goal on the power play during the second period and scoring the tying goal late. Brassart also had another power play goal disallowed in the first period for goaltender interference. He has notched eight goals and 17 points over the past 14 games. Brassart ranks tied for fourth in the ECHL in goals (11) and points (22). The Idaho power play has scored multiple goals in three straight games, now listed fifth in the league at 20.7 percent.

Heading into Wednesday night, the Tulsa Oilers were ranked first in the league in average shots per game while the Steelheads were ranked second. The Steelheads were also ranked second in shots against per game. The Steelheads' defense won that battle, as Idaho outshot the Oilers 44-28 and 31-16 over the final two periods and overtime. It was just the second time this season the Oilers were held under 30 shots, and the first time since October 28th. Idaho is the only team in the ECHL ranked in the top-5 in both shots for and against.

The Steelheads power play came up big on Wednesday, but it wasn't perfect. Charlie Sampair opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period, Tulsa's league-leading seventh shorthanded goal of the season and the first given up by the Steelheads. It was also the second shorthanded goal this season for Sampair, who has scored four goals in his last six outings to give him seven for the season. Sampair had just three goals and 13 points in his rookie season with the Alaska Aces in 2016-17, but he has already collected ten points in his first 20 appearances this year.

