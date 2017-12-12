STEELHEADS: Game Day - 12/4 at Utah

News Release

The Steelheads kick off a string of four consecutive contests against the Utah Grizzlies at Maverik Center. The Steelheads are on the road for the first two games of the head-to-head after wrapping up their six-game home stand with a win over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday. The Steelheads are in the midst of a stretch of seven games in 11 days that will conclude on Saturday. The Grizzlies are coming off an overtime loss in Colorado and are winless (0-3-4) in their last seven games.

Steve McParland scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal on Saturday night, getting his ninth goal of the season on a first period breakaway. Jefferson Dahl extended the lead with a power play goal, scored with four seconds left in the first period. Philippe Desrosiers made a season-high 36 saves for his ninth win of the season.

With Saturday's win, Philippe Desrosiers improved to 9-1-2 on the season, his nine victories tied for second most in the ECHL this season. Desrosiers has won five consecutive starts, sporting a .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals-against average over that span. The current five-game winning streak is the longest of Desrosiers' professional career, and he is 1-0-1 this year in two starts against Utah.

With Jefferson Dahl's power play goal on Saturday, the Steelheads have scored at least one power play goal in five straight games, their longest such streak since they scored on the power play in five straight between November 4th and November 12th of last season. The Steelheads are 10-for-28 on the power play during the streak, with eight different goal-scorers. The Idaho power play ranks fourth in the league at 21.6 percent.

Ryan Walters is back with the Grizzlies after a year and a half in Rapid City, and it's been a welcome return to West Valley for the former Rush captain. Walters began the season on a six-game points streak with the Grizzlies, recording two goals and ten points in his first six contests. Walters has goals in back-to-back games for the Grizzlies, but he's done most of his damage on the road. Walters has totaled two goals and an assist in six home games, compared to two goals and ten points on the road.

Idaho Leaders Grizzlies Leaders>

Goals: Parizek (11) Goals: Richart (7). Assists: Corbett (13) Assists: Pelech (14). Points: Parizek/McParland (19) Points: Pelech (20). Plus/Minus: Corbett/Parizek (+5) Plus/Minus: Leibinger (+3). Power Play Goals: Samuelsson/McParland (5) Power Play Goals: Pelech (2). Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.36) Goals-Against Average: Carr (2.81).

