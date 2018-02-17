Steelheads, Desrosiers Shut out Eagles

Boise, ID - Philippe Desrosiers made 29 saves to earn his fourth professional shutout, as the Idaho Steelheads (29-16-6) moved within five points of the top spot in the Mountain Division with a 3-0 win over the Colorado Eagles (32-13-5) in front of a sell-out crowd of 5,228 at CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads have won six of their last eight games, including four of five in this stretch of six consecutive games against the Eagles. Colorado suffered its first shutout loss of the season.

After launching 17 first period shots without finding the back of the net, the Steelheads opened the scoring at 5:56 of the second period with Brady Brassart's 17th goal of the season. A point shot from Charlie Dodero sailed wide of the net, and Colorado goaltender Joe Cannata was caught out of position for the hard carom off the end boards. With Cannata turned around in his crease, Max French threw the puck to the front for Brassart to chip in for a 1-0 Steelheads lead.

Eric Sweetman made it 2-0 Steelheads at 9:43 of the second period with his fourth goal of the year. With Eagles forward Joey Ratelle rushing Sweetman at the right point, Sweetman stepped around block attempt and fired a wrist shot past Cannata. [Charlie Dodero, 2/16; Tim Broussard] Sweetman has goals in consecutive games.

French posted a two-point night for the Steelheads, adding an empty-net goal with 1:35 left for his second goal of the season to cement the win for Idaho.

The Steelheads killed off all four Colorado power plays, including three in the third period. The win was Idaho's third shutout victory of the year, and Desrosiers' first.

Colorado has now gone 1-6-1 in the last eight contests.

Idaho earned its 12th sell-out crowd in 27 home games this season, and their fifth in the last six home games.

The Steelheads and Eagles will play their last ever regular-season game on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10pm MT. The game is available on 1350AM KTIK and seen on Cable One and ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS: Goals: Brassart (17), Sweetman (4), French (2) Philippe Desrosiers: 29 saves on 29 shots Power Play: 0-for-1 Penalty Kill: 4-for-4

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Philippe Desrosiers IDH

2. Max French IDH

3. Eric Sweetman IDH

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Max French: Goal, assists, 6 shots, plus-2 rating

PLAY OF THE GAME: The Steelheads' hustle around the Colorado net paid dividends at 5:56 of the second period when Brady Brassart opened the scoring. Charlie Dodero's shot from the right point went wide to the right of Joe Cannata's cage, with the sharp bounce off the end boards popping out the other side. With Cannata reaching for the initial shot and pulling himself well out of the net, Max French immediately slid the puck to the front. Regaining his bearings, Cannata reached out to poke the puck away, but Brassart came sliding across the front of the net to poke it through the Colorado goaltender and put Idaho in front.

