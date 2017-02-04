STEELHEADS: Cuddemi's OT Goal Pushes Grizzlies Past St
February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
Boise, ID (2/4/17) - Ralph Cuddemi buried his own rebound at 1:13 of overtime for his second goal of the game, as the Utah Grizzlies (23-19-4) skated to a 3-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads (24-16-7) in front of 5,019 fans at CenturyLink Arena, giving Utah a three-game sweep of the series.
@01D27F3C.FD4887C0]Cuddemi scored off an offensive zone face-off in overtime for his 22nd goal of the season, leading all ECHL rookies. Austen Brassard won the draw forward for Utah before sliding a pass to the front of the net. Steelheads goaltender Landon Bow, assigned to Idaho from AHL Texas on Friday and playing his first game for the Steelheads since November 26th,, made the initial save with the right pad. Cuddemi got to the rebound and poked it over the line to end the game.
The Steelheads carried a 2-0 lead into the third period before the Grizzlies capitalized twice on a major power play. Steelheads forward Connor Chatham was penalized for boarding late in the second period and the Grizzlies took advantage.
Just 45 seconds into the third period, Cuddemi skated the puck from the left wing corner to the face-off dot and rifled a shot over Bow's shoulder to cut Idaho's lead to 2-1. Just 1:16 later, with the Steelheads still killing off the Chatham major, Phil Pietroniro's one-timer from the point beat Bow to the blocker-side to tie the game.
The Steelheads scored twice in the second period, with Joe Faust netting his 12th of the season at 11:15 for a 1-0 Idaho lead. Faust was the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush and his wrist shot from the high-slot beat Utah goalie Kevin Boyle to the blocker, moving Faust into first place among ECHL defenseman in goal-scoring.
Travis Ewanyk extended the lead at 15:50 with his 16th of the season, burying a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Anthony Luciani behind the net.
The Steelheads drought reaches six games, now 0-4-2 over that stretch as they prepare for a three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers. It will be the Steelheads' first ever meeting with the Nailers.
The Steelheads and Nailers kick off the series on Wednesday night, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:10 pm MT on 1350 KTIK, Cable One, and ECHLTV.
STEELHEADS STATS: Goals: Faust (12), Ewanyk (16) Landon Bow: 32 saves on 35 shots Power Play: 0-for-3 Penalty Kill: 1-for-3
CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME
1. Joe Faust IDH
2. Travis Ewanyk IDH
3. Ralph Cuddemi UTA
COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Ralph Cuddemi: Two goals (OT winner), 4 shots, plus-1 rating
PLAY OF THE GAME: The Connor Chatham boarding major, which also got Chatham ejected from the game, was certainly the turning point of the contest. The Steelheads had a two-goal lead and were in control in the second period when Chatham was sent off, and the Grizzlies wasted little time in capitalizing twice on the ensuing advantage to tie the game. Idaho had nine shots in the third period but could not get another puck past Kevin Boyle.
