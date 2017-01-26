STEELHEADS: Branden Troock Recalled to AHL Texas

Anchorage, AK (1/26/17) -Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Thursday that forward Branden Troock has been recalled to the AHL's Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars.

]Troock, 22, was sent down to Idaho on November 27th. In 15 games with the Steelheads this season, Troock has scored seven goals and added two assists. He returns to Texas where he had three assists in eight games to start the season.

Troock has netted ten goals and 16 points in 28 games with Idaho across the last three seasons. In the AHL with Texas, Troock has totaled nine goals and 29 points in 96 games.

The Edmonton, Alberta native is on the third year of his NHL contract with Dallas. The Stars made Troock the 134th overall selection in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The Steelheads continue their road series against the Alaska Aces with games on Friday and Saturday night at Sullivan Arena. Puck-drop for both contests is scheduled for 9:15pm MT, with the game available on 1350 KTIK and ECHLTV.

