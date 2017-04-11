Steelheads Announce Roster for 2017 ECHL US Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs

News Release

Boise, ID- Idaho Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced the Steelheads\' roster for the 2017 ECHL US Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, as the Steelheads prepare for the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Colorado Eagles.

The roster currently consists of 22 players. Also included is forward Caleb Herbert, currently with the American Hockey League\'s Texas Stars but meeting ECHL playoff requirements.

Throughout the playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the players listed on the Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams\' seasons having ended), teams are permitted to supplement their initial roster with those players up to a maximum of 23 players total.

The Steelheads playoff roster is as follows:

Forwards: #7 Michael McMurtry, #11 Anthony Luciani, #17 Joe Basaraba, #19 Kellan Lain, #21 Jefferson Dahl #26 Rob Linsmayer, #28 Will Merchant, #37 Brian Nugent, #47 Connor Chatham, #48 Bryce Van Brabant, #71 Kyle Jean , #74 Andre Morrissette

Defense: #6 Joe Faust, #23 Corbin Baldwin, #25 Travis Walsh, #27 Brandon Anselmini, #43 Rhett Holland, #44 Aaron Harstad, #79 Justin Hache, #91 Charlie Dodero

Goaltenders: #1 Branden Komm, #35 Landon Bow

Playoff Eligible list: F Caleb Herbert

Defensemen David Glen and Zach Bell finished the regular season on injured reserve. Although they will remain with the team, neither player will be available for the post-season.

The Steelheads will play the first two games of their best-of-seven series with the Eagles at Budweiser Events Center before returning home to CenturyLink Arena for the next three contests. The Steelheads first home game of the series, Game 3, will be Wednesday, April 19th at 7:05pm MT.

The Steelheads and Eagles kick off their series with Game 1 on Friday, Aril 14th at 7:05pm MT. All Steelheads playoff games are available on 1350AM KTIK and ECHLTV. All home playoff games will be televised live on Cable One.

Tickets are now on sale for Game 3 and Game 4, April 19th and 21st, at the CenturyLink Arena Box office. For ticket information, fans can contact the CenturyLink Arena Box office at 331-TIXS or visit IdahoSteelheads.com.

