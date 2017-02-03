Steelheads Announce Goaltending Transactions

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Boise, ID-Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Friday that goaltender Landon Bow has been assigned to Idaho by the AHL's Texas Stars. Goaltender Philippe Desrosiers has been loaned to the Norfolk Admirals by the Dallas Stars. [cid:image006.jpg

@01D27E26.AF17B830] Bow, 21, joins the Steelheads for the second time this season. The rookie goaltender was recalled to Texas on November 27th and appeared in 16 games for the Stars, going 7-7-0 with a 3.17 goal-against average and a .894 save percentage. In 12 appearances earlier this season in Idaho, Bow was 8-3-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The St. Albert, Alberta native is currently under AHL contract with the Stars. Bow was 7-1-0 in his last eight ECHL appearances prior to being called up to Texas.

Desrosiers, 21, was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft. The second-year pro was 5-3-2 with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage in 13 appearances with Idaho this season. Desrosiers is 2-2-0 in seven appearances this season with AHL Texas.

The Steelheads continue their series against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10pm MT, with the game available on 1350 KTIK, Cable One, and ECHLTV.

