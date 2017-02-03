Steelheads Announce Goaltending Transactions
February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
Boise, ID-Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Friday that goaltender Landon Bow has been assigned to Idaho by the AHL's Texas Stars. Goaltender Philippe Desrosiers has been loaned to the Norfolk Admirals by the Dallas Stars. [cid:image006.jpg
@01D27E26.AF17B830] Bow, 21, joins the Steelheads for the second time this season. The rookie goaltender was recalled to Texas on November 27th and appeared in 16 games for the Stars, going 7-7-0 with a 3.17 goal-against average and a .894 save percentage. In 12 appearances earlier this season in Idaho, Bow was 8-3-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.
The St. Albert, Alberta native is currently under AHL contract with the Stars. Bow was 7-1-0 in his last eight ECHL appearances prior to being called up to Texas.
Desrosiers, 21, was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft. The second-year pro was 5-3-2 with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage in 13 appearances with Idaho this season. Desrosiers is 2-2-0 in seven appearances this season with AHL Texas.
The Steelheads continue their series against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10pm MT, with the game available on 1350 KTIK, Cable One, and ECHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2017
- Stingrays Knock off Manchester with 8th OT Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Exact Revenge on Star Wars Night in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Come Back to Beat Monarchs, 3-2, in Overtime - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Bombard Admirals in 5-2 Win - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- John McCarron Returns from AHL - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Announce 2017 Hall Of Fame Details - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Receive American Hockey League Help - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Announce Goaltending Transactions - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Re-Sign Minella - Cincinnati Cyclones
- GameDay - Aces at Colorado - Friday, February 3, 2017 - Alaska Aces
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day Preview: Allen vs. Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Need Valentine's Plans? - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Game Preview - February 3 vs. Wichita - Missouri Mavericks
- Game Day Storylines- vs Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Jackals Play Final Game in Brampton - Elmira Jackals
- Komets Host Rush Tonight, Nagle Activated - Fort Wayne Komets
- Tyler Ganly Reassigned to Everblades; Altshuller Recalled - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Trade for Summerhays, Milner Recalled - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Continues Road Trip in Missouri this Weekend - Wichita Thunder
- Gameday - Adirondack (22-13-4-3) Vs. Norfolk (15-23-4-0) - Adirondack Thunder
- Fejes and Sparks Return Against Komets - Rapid City Rush
- Bring Your Dog to the Walleye Game - Toledo Walleye
- The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Toledo Walleye - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 2.3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Check out Our "Pink in the Rink" Jerseys .... - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.