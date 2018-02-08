Steelheads Announce Donations for Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction

February 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Boise, ID (2/8/18) - The Idaho Steelheads have announced the total donations from this past weekend's Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction at CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads fans contributed $19,710 in donations to the Jayden DeLuca Foundation and St. Luke's Children's Hospital in support of pediatric cardiac care.

This year's donations exceeded last season's by $2,510. Fans had the opportunity to purchase game-worn specialty jerseys designed by the Jayden DeLuca Foundation. Captain Jefferson Dahl's jersey sold for the highest bid, earning $1,500.

"Each year, this fundraiser and this cause forge a deeper connection with our fan base. We out-performed last year's donations and we brought in $7,000 more than we did two years ago," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "It's a trend we're seeing with all of our charitable causes this year and it's a tribute to how much our fans care."

"The Jayden DeLuca Foundation does extraordinarily important work every year for families in the Treasure Valley, and we hope this year's donations will offer a boost to their research efforts to find cures for heart disease."

The Steelheads have now collected a combined $35,153 during their two jersey auctions this season, with the St. Luke's Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction still to come.

The Steelheads continue their three-game series with the Colorado Eagles on Friday at Budweiser Events Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:05pm and the game available on 1350AM KTIK. For tickets to future Steelheads home games, contact the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 331-TIXS or visit idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.