Steelheads Agree to Terms with Forward Henrik Samuelsson

Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with 2012 first-round NHL draft pick Henrik Samuelsson on an ECHL contract for the 2017-18 season. The forward is preparing for his fourth professional season, and first in the ECHL.

Samuelsson, 23, has played three professional seasons, spending the 2016-17 campaign in the American Hockey League with the Tucson Roadrunners and Bakersfield Condors. He was taken 27th overall by the Arizona Coyotes and played three NHL games for the Coyotes during the 2014-15 season.

