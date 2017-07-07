Steamers Win Second Straight at Peninsula

News Release

Hampton, VA- The Edenton Steamers (19-12, 2-1) won their second straight game at Warm Memorial Stadium against the Peninsula Pilots with a 5-1 victory.

The Pilots (17-14, 1-2) fell behind early in the contest. Tristen Carranza brought home the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Connor Kopach was hit by a pitch to bring home another run to push the lead to 2-0. The Pilots' starter Vinnie Tarantola (2-3) lasted just 1 2/3 of an inning giving up two runs, three walks and two strikeouts while getting the loss for the Pilots

In the fifth, Edenton got two triples to help stretch the lead to 4-0. Billy Wilson tripled down the right field line and came in to score on a wild pitch. James Battley tripled home Jamie Galazin as the final run of the frame.

In the bottom half of the inning, Connor Davis took Nick wegmann deep to cut the lead to 4-1.

Edenton starter Nick Wegmann went 4 2/3 innings giving up one run with four walks and four strikeouts.

Andrew McDonald came in to finish the fifth inning and was excellent on the mound for the Clams. McDonald (3-2) picked up the win, and went 2 and 1/3 innings giving up no runs and striking out five.

Edenton added insurance in the ninth when Anthony Maselli brought home a run on an RBI single to center to score Paul Rufo to make it 5-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, Carmen Giampetruzzi loaded the bases with nobody out. However, Giampetruzzi worked out of trouble by retiring the next three Peninsula hitters that came to the plate to preserve the 5-1 win.

The Teal and Black are back in action tomorrow night against the Pilots at Historic Hicks Field. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

