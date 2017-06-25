Steamers Tie for First Place with Win at Morehead City

News Release

Morehead City, NC- The Edenton Steamers (13-9) defeated the Morehead City Marlins (11-11) by a final score of 8-4 to move into a tie for first place in the East Division.

The Steamers started off strong to open the game when Jamie Galazin hit a two-run home run to left field to put the Clams in front 2-0.

The Marlins answered in the bottom half of the inning when Nick Podkul brought home a run on an RBI single to make it 2-1.

After a scoreless second inning, the Steamers added to their lead when William Robbins doubled off of the right-center field wall to give the Clams the 3-1 lead. Morehead City again had an answer in the bottom half of the frame when Trevor Putzig brought home a run after he grounded into a double play to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Teal and Black opened it up in the fifth inning when they put up a three-spot to stretch the lead. After a couple of free bases, William Robbins drove home a run on an RBI groundout to make it 4-2. Anthony Maselli stretched the lead to 5-2 with a sacrifice fly to right field. Tristen Carranza continued the inning for the Clams after he reached on an error, and James Battley came home to score to make it 6-2.

Chris Ramirez went six plus innings for the Steamers tonight giving them a quality start on the mound. Ramirez gave up three runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Ramirez was pulled after Kyle Skeels took the Ramirez fastball over the left-field wall to tighten the gap to 6-3.

In the eighth, Morehead City produced a wild play on an RBI double by Kyle Skeels. The Marlins brought in a run to make it 6-4, but Chase DeMars was thrown out at the plate on the relay throw by Connor Kopach for Edenton.

Edenton, however, added insurance in the ninth. After a Jason Agresti single, James Battley hit a double to drive in Agresti to make it 7-4. Anthony Maselli added to the Steamers' lead when he had a bunt single that brought home James Battley to make it 8-4.

Nick Spear slammed the door for the Clams picking up a four-out save for Edenton. The Steamers will be back in action on Monday with a doubleheader at Historic Hicks Field against the Wilson Tobs. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

