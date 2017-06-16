Steamers Take Down Tobs

News Release

Wilson, NC- The Edenton Steamers (8-7) defeated the Wilson Tobs (4-10) for the third time this season by a final score of 6-3.

The Steamers opened up the ballgame in the first inning by jumping out to a fast start against Wilson once again. Jason Agresti brought home two runs on on a two-RBI double to make it 2-0 after one.

The Tobs answered in the first with two runs of their own on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to tie the game after one inning of play. In the second, Chris Williams homered for the first time this summer to give the Steamers the lead again. However, the Tobs answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning to make it 3-3.

The Clams had their own answer in the top of the third. It was Jason Agresti again who came through with a two-run homerun to left field to make it a 5-3 lead. Agresti was 2 for 4 with 4 RBI's in the game.

The Teal and Black got a solid outing from Nick Wegmann on the mound tonight. Wegmann went five innings giving up three runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Wegmann set down the final nine batters that he faced in the game.

The Clams got some insurance in the eight when Connor Kopach had a blooper to right that fell for a base hit and brought home Chris Ayers to make it 6-3.

The back end of the bullpen was strong again for the Steamers. Nick Spear picked up the save for Edenton by retiring the Tobs in the ninth including two strikeouts in the inning.

Nick Wegmann got the win and improved to 2-1 on the year, and Casey Williams took the loss and fell to 1-2 on the 2017 season.

The Clams will have a home game at Historic Hicks Field on Friday against the first-place Peninsula Pilots. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

