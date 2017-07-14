Steamers Lose Late Lead for Second Straight Loss

News Release

Morehead City, NC- The Edenton Steamers (20-15, 3-4) blew a late lead to take a tough loss to the Morehead City Marlins (15-18, 2-3) on Wednesday night.

The Marlins got the win on a walk off wild pitch to defeat the Steamers 5-4.

Edenton jumped out to the 1-0 lead after Chris Ayers brought home a run on a fielder's choice in the fourth.

Nick Wegmann was outstanding on the mound for the Clams. The Binghamton University product retired 16 straight Marlins at one point in the game.

Wegmann took a no-hitter into the seventh before Randy Perez hit a home run over the left center-field wall to tie the game at 1-1 as the first hit of the game for Morehead City.

The Clams responded in the eighth when they put up a three-run inning in the frame to take a 4-1 lead. Dom Cuevas drove in the first run of the inning on an RBI single to left center. Paul Rufo came in to score as the second run of the inning on a wild pitch, and Billy Wilson scored on an Anthony Maselli single as the final addition in the frame.

Wegmann was pulled after giving up an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to make it a 4-2 game. Wegmann went seven innings plus with with three hits given up, two runs, one walk and seven strikeouts. He retired 11 batters via the flyout.

After the Clams stranded the bases loaded with nobody out in the ninth, the disaster began in the bottom half of the inning. After a groundout to begin the inning, Sammy Miller walked, and Nick Podkul doubled to put runners at second and third with one out.

Randy Perez delivered again as the next batter with an RBI single and then Podkul came in to score after Battley botched the ball out in left field to allow Perez to move to second.

After a single off the leg of Andrew McDonald, Perez came in to score on a wild pitch by McDonald to give the Marlins the 5-4 win.

McDonald (3-3) picked up the loss for Edenton while Freddie Beamon (2-0) got the win for Morehead City.

The Teal and Black will be back in action tomorrow in Fayetteville at J.P. Riddle Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m

