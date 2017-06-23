Steamers Get First Shutout in Win against Holly Springs

News Release

Holly Springs, NC- The Edenton Steamers (11-9) had one of their best games of the season defeating Holly Spring (7-12) by a final score of 10-0 for their first shutout of the year.

The Clams jumped out to the early lead in the first inning when Jason Agresti brought home the first run of the game on an RBI groundout to make it 1-0. Agresti now has 20 RBIs this season.

Chris Ayers began a trend for Edenton. He brought home a run with an RBI single to center to stretch the lead to 2-0 with two outs in the inning. The Teal and Black scored eight of their 10 runs with two outs in an inning. Ayers added to the lead again in the third when he hit a solo homerun over the right-centerfield wall.

The Steamers scored runs in every inning from the sixth to the ninth.

In the sixth, Jamie Galazin made it 4-0 when he hit a homerun to left field. Tristen Carranza picked up an RBI single driving in Chris Williams later in the inning to push the game to 5-0.

During the seventh inning, Billy Wilson came home as the only run in the frame on a balk by Jack Isbell.

Chris Williams stretched the lead in the eighth when he drove home a run on an RBI double to make it 7-0.

In the ninth, the Steamers got the lead to double figures. Pinch hitter William Robbins hit a double down the left field line to push the lead to 8-0. Chris Williams continued his successful day after he had a two-RBI double to left center to make it 10-0.

The Clams got a tremendous start out of Nick Wegmann. Wegmann went six and a third innings giving up no runs on just two hits while striking out six.

Phillip Sanderson picked up the loss for Holly Springs.

Edenton will be back at home tomorrow against the Fayetteville SwampDogs. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

