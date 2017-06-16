Steamers Beat Pilots for First Time at Home

News Release

Edenton,NC- The Edenton Steamers (9-7) defeated the Peninsula Pilots (11-4) for the first time at home this season with a 6-4 victory.

The Steamers jumped out to an early lead when Billy Wilson connected on a two-run blast out to right field. Wilson would do the same thing in the next frame. This time he sent the ball over the left field wall to push the lead to 4-0. Wilson finished 2 for 4 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored.

The Clams got another solid start on the mound. Kelvan Pilot went five innings while giving up just two hits and striking out three.

The Teal and Black extended their lead in the fifth inning when Chris Williams brought home Anthony Maselli to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

The Pilots cut into the Steamers' lead when Scott Dubrule brought home Kieton Rivers on an RBI-single to make it 5-1. Edenton would add insurance in the bottom half of the inning when Jason Agresti took the second pitch of the at-bat over the left field wall to make it 6-1. However, Peninsula would not go down easy.

In the ninth, the Pilots hit two solo-homeruns off of Jamie Galazin to make it a 6-3 game. Carmen Giampetruzzi replaced Galazin on the mound, and the Pilots would bring home another run on an RBI-single to make it 6-4. After Giampetruzzi loaded the bases, he struck out Logan Augustine for the final out of the game to secure the win for the Steamers. He picked up his fourth save of the year for the Steamers.

Edenton will have a home game on Saturday at Historic Hicks Field against the Morehead City Marlins. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

