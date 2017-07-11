Staten Island 3-1, Lake Monsters 1-6

News Release

STATEN ISLAND, NY --- After having their six-game winning streak snapped with a 3-1 loss in the opener, the Vermont Lake Monsters scored four times in the top of the first inning of game two and went on to beat the Staten Island Yankees 6-1 to split the New York-Penn League doubleheader Tuesday night at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

Kevin Merrell, who went 3-for-3 including an RBI single to plate Vermont's only run of game one, opened the nightcap with his fourth hit of the night. After Javier Godard singled and Jack Meggs walked to load the bases, 2017 second-round pick Greg Deichmann (0-for-3 in opener) lined an RBI single to right for his first pro hit and a 1-0 Lake Monsters lead.

After a pop up for the first out of the inning, Payton Squier lined a two-run double to rightcenter and Jarrett Costa followed with a sacrifice fly to right giving Vermont a quick 4-0 lead. Lake Monsters starter Brian Howard gave up a leadoff infield single in the first, but then retired the final eight batters he faced (three strikeouts) over three scoreless innings.

Branden Kelliher (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief before the Yankees scored an unearned run in bottom of sixth on a Dom Thompson-Williams two-out RBI double, one of just two hits for Staten Island in game two.

The Lake Monsters added two runs in the top of the seventh on a Jesus Lage leadoff triple, Godard one-out RBI double and Deichmann two-out RBI triple. Deichmann was 2-for-3 with a run, triple and two RBI in game two, while Godard was 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and RBI.

Staten Island scored three times in the third inning of the opener on a Thompson-Williams two-out RBI single and Francisco Diaz (3-for-3) two-run single off Vermont starter Ivan Andueza (3-1), who allowed the three runs on seven hits over six innings to pick up his first loss of the season.

Yankees starter Trevor Stephen, New York's third-round pick in 2017 draft, scattered three hits and struckout four in his three innings of work, while Will Jones (1-0) allowed one run on three hits over 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory and Eduardo Rivera 4 strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings for his third save.

Vermont (14-7) and Staten Island (16-5) will play the third of the four-game series between the top two teams record-wise in the league on Wednesday at 7:00 pm. After the series finale on Thursday, the Lake Monsters return to historic Centennial Field for a six-game homestand starting Friday.

