Statement Regarding Albany Devils
January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release
To: Pete Albietz Subject: Statement Regarding Albany Devils To all- The American Hockey League's Board of Governors has unanimously approved the relocation of the franchise owned by the New Jersey Devils from Albany, N.Y., to Binghamton, N.Y., effective with the 2017-18 season. Hugh Weber, President, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, provided the following statement: "After evaluating multiple scenarios and obtaining the approval of the AHL Board of Governors, we have agreed to partner with a local operating group in Binghamton, NY to relocate our AHL franchise for the 2017-18 season. The new arrangement will allow the organization to focus its efforts on developing our player prospects, while leaving the business operations to those with expertise in the market."
