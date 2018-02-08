Statement from Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver

February 8, 2018 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver has issued the following statement in response to the International League setting a March 1 deadline for getting a lease signed with Monroe County for Frontier Field:

"At this moment, we are very hopeful that it will not be necessary to sign a one-year lease to allow us to stay at Frontier Field, and that the County Executive and the County Legislature will do what is necessary to ensure a 10-year lease with the option for a 10-year renewal. We believe the people in our community deserve this assurance. We have been part of the fabric of this community longer than Kodak and Xerox, and we hope that we will be able to remain here for the next generation."

