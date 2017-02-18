Stars Win Streak Ends in 4-1 Loss To Wolves

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Pheonix Copley held the Texas Stars offense to just one goal and the Chicago Wolves picked up a weekend split with a 4-1 win on Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in front of 6,422 fans in attendance.

Ethan Werek was the lone goal-scorer for the Stars (24-21-1-2) and Nick Ebert tallied an assist to extend his point streak to six games. Copley stopped 27 of 28 shots in net for the Wolves (30-17-4-3). Andrew Agozzino's power play goal in the first held up as the game-winner as Chicago snapped the Stars' four-game win streak.

Texas hits the road beginning Monday at 5 p.m. CST against the San Jose Barracuda.

Werek deflected home his fifth of the season from Ebert's shot with 1:24 remaining in the second to pull Texas within one, 2-1, but Brett Sterling scored for the Wolves just over three minutes into the third and Connor Bleackley added another midway through the final frame to pull Chicago away for good.

Justin Peters suffered just his second loss with Texas with 20 saves on 24 shots.

Chicago's Samuel Blais opened up the scoring with his 18th of the season at 7:18 of the first on a wrist shot from the slot. Agozzino added a power play strike at 9:54 of the first make it a 2-0 lead for Chicago to snap a stretch of 21 consecutive penalties killed off by the Stars.

Texas was scoreless on four power play chances. Chicago finished 1-for-6.

Three Stars:

1. Andrew Agozzino (CHI) 2. Ethan Werek (TEX) 3. Pheonix Copley (CHI)

