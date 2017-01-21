Stars Wars Night in Allen, as Americans Host Wichita
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 PM on Star Wars night at the Allen Event Center. Before the Americans game, Texas A&M will meet the University of Texas in a college hockey showdown at 4:05 PM.
The Americans are 12-0-1-1 in their last 14 games. Allen is coming off a 5-3 victory last night over Wichita, on a big five-point night from Americans forward Bryan Moore, who had four goals and an assist.
"He put on a great performance last night," said teammate Zach Hall. "Bryan (Moore) has been on roll for quite a while and is making a strong case for a call up to the AHL.
Moore leads Allen with ten goals in eight games against Wichita this season. After his four goals last night, he now has 18 on the year which is third overall on the team behind Chad Costello and Greger Hanson.
Tickets for tonight's hockey doubleheader are available right now at Allen Event Center Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.
Don't Miss - All your favorite Star Wars Characters on the concourse before the game as well as special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.
Dodie's Place Cajun Bar and Grill is the official pregame and postgame destination of the Allen Americans. Stop by Dodie's before today's hockey doubleheader and enjoy pregame specials.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.