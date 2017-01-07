Stars Top Defending Champs in 4-2 Win

CEDAR PARK, Texas - In his season debut for the Texas Stars, Patrik Nemeth tallied a shorthanded goal and added an assist to highlight a 4-2 win over the defending Calder Cup Champion Cleveland Monsters on Friday night in front of 5,054 in attendance at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars snapped their three-game skid with the win. Nemeth's shorthanded goal in period two was the ninth scored this season by Texas to add to their AHL lead. Maxime Lagace stopped 23 of 25 shots in net to earn his 10th win of the season. It was also Nemeth's 100th game as a Star after being assigned by the NHL's Dallas Stars on a conditioning stint Friday morning.

Texas (16-13-1-1) and Cleveland (16-13-1-2) close out their weekend set on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at H-E-B Center.

After scoring just twice over the last three games, the Texas offense came alive in the third to snap a 2-2 tie. Jason Dickinson slipped a shot from the corner off the back of Cleveland's Joonas Korpisalo at 11:18 for his sixth of the season. Matej Stransky finished off a rush down the slot with just over five minutes remaining after Travis Morin set up the Texas forward with a diving effort on a loose puck.

Remi Elie opened up the scoring three minutes into the night on a breakaway chance for his fifth of the season. The Monsters responded with back-to-back goals in the first from Sonny Milano at 12:34 and John Ramage at 17:37 for a 2-1 Cleveland lead.

Nemeth's shorthanded goal knotted the score midway through the second when the Stars forced a turnover at the side of the Cleveland net and generated a rebound chance in front.

Korpisalo stopped 30 of 34 shots in the loss for Cleveland.

Both teams went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Three Stars:

1. Patrik Nemeth (TEX) 2. Matej Stransky (TEX) 3. Remi Elie (TEX)

