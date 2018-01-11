Stars, Stripes and a Dog

News Release

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - 2018 will be a very colorful, star-studded and patriotic theme that will dominate the summer at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

"We're proclaiming 2018-The Season of the Stars and...Stripes! Lexington County was awarded the Coastal Plain League All-Star Show and we look to showcase the Youth Baseball Capital of the USA," Co-owner Bill Shanahan said. "We'll also be honoring all our Armed Forces services during the season, including our annual Ft Jackson Night".

The Blowfish have created a special "Stars and Stripes" jersey to be worn by the players during special nights of the 2018 season including Opening NIght Thursday May 31st. These patriotic jerseys showcase patriotic elements of our All-Star logo and on their nameplate states: Proud to be an American!

A big thank you goes out to Blowfish partner Carolina Comfort Heating and Air for co-sponsoring the patriotic jerseys as they will be auctioned off on Fan Appreciation Night to raise money for Lexington County charities.

Among events planned during the first night of the All-Star Show are a Home Run Derby for the CPL players and a mini-Derby pitting local media personalities vs. 11-12 year-olds Lexington County Youth All-Star players.

Blowfish Head Coach Marshall McDonald announced a sampling of the 2018 roster which will include eight Lexington County natives. "Mr. Blowfish" Gilbert native Jared Williams will lead the team and who's playing in his fourth season with the Blowfish, infielder Sean Parsons and pitcher Aaron Adams (both of River Bluff), outfield/third baseman Patrick Price and middle infielder Trace Whetshell (both of Gilbert), pitcher Jon Scott (Lexington), infielder Tyler White (Chapin) and first baseman Carson "Mac" MacCurdy (White Knoll).

New "Director of On-Deck Circle Operations" Added

The newest addition to the Blowfish front office team is "Phisher". A Boykin-Spaniel pup provided by our friends at the Batesburg-Leesville Animal Hospital, Phisher (pronounced Fisher) will serve as the new Director of On-Deck Circle Operations. Phisher is currently under taking training to retrieve baseballs during the games, will lead the Pooches Parade at all Dog Day Tuesdays at the ballpark and help in ways to adopt homeless pets in Lexington County. The Boykin Spaniel is the official dog of the State of South Carolina.

Chili Cookoff Sunday January 28th 12-5 IceHouse Amphitheater

