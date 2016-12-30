Stars Release Faust from Tryout

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Friday the team has released defenseman Joe Faust from his professional tryout agreement.

Faust, 25, appeared in four games for Texas this season. The 6-foot, 205-pound native of Bloomington, Minn. has tallied 18 points in 28 games this season with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads (7-1118). Faust is a former fourth-round pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft (114th overall). Last season, he also tallied 10 points in 38 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder (2-810).

