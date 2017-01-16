Stars Outlast Rampage 4-3 in Overtime

January 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





iSAN ANTONIO - An overtime goal from Texas' Denis Gurianov lifted the Texas Stars (18-15-1-2) to a 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (16-19-4-0) on Monday evening at the AT&T Center.

The Rampage opened the scoring early in the first period when Reid Petryk finished a back-door pass from Chris Bigras and Jim O'Brien at the 7:52 mark. Texas tied the game at one at 15:58 as Gemel Smith set up Matej Stranksky for a one-touch shot past San Antonio goaltender Spencer Martin.

Stranksky struck again at the 5:10 mark of the second frame, collecting his 16th of the season thanks to Travis Morin and Brandon DeFazio. San Antonio rebounded 38 seconds later when Rocco Grimaldi snapped the puck behind Stars netminder Landon Bow at 5:48. A.J. Greer and J.T. Compher set up Grimaldi for the trio's 21st goal and 54th point this season, the most by any Rampage line. San Antonio took a 3-2 lead midway through the second when Anton Lindholm registered his first professional goal in North America at the 12-minute mark. But the Stars answered with 57 seconds left in the stanza as Mattias Backman tallied his third of the season.

The contest was forced into overtime after a scoreless third period for both teams. The Stars landed the game-winning goal just nine seconds into the overtime period thanks to a wrist shot from Gurianov.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Petryk Bigras - Clark Martin

Greer - Compher - Grimaldi Boikov - Lindholm Smith

Bourque - Girard - Sislo Siemens - Corbett

Henley - Nantel - Bourke

Up Next

San Antonio returns to the AT&T Center on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Manitoba Moose. Friday's game will also be a Bud Light KISS 99.5 $1 Drink Night. Fans can purchase $1 domestic beers and sodas throughout the game. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com . Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com . The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.