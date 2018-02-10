Stars Get Point in OT Loss

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Despite only three goals of total offense, the Texas Stars and Tucson Roadrunners played an entertaining one on Saturday night in front of 6,293 in attendance as Tucson escaped with a 2-1 overtime win, courtesy of Mike Sislo's game-winner.

Sislo buried a one-time blast from the left circle 50 seconds into the extra frame for a power-play goal to give Tucson (27-14-2-1) the win. Justin Dowling had the lone goal for Texas (25-18-5-2) and Mike McKenna stopped 23 of 25 shots in net in the loss. The Roadrunners swept their weekend pair in Central Texas aftering winning on Friday night in regulation.

Texas opens up a three-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Milwaukee Admirals at 1 p.m. CST.

Tucson took advantage after a frantic finish to regulation which set up the visitors for a power-play chance early in the extra frame. Tied at 1, Tucson's Laurent Dauphin was handed a game misconduct and five-minute boarding major with just under five minutes to play in the game. Tommy Thompson of the Stars was given a roughing minor at the same time and after a segment of 4-on-4 hockey, Texas had a major power play to finish regulation. However, Niklas Hansson took a minor penalty for holding the stick with 43 seconds left in the third, and ultimately set up the power play chance which would win the game for the Roadrunners.

Dowling's blast from the left circle with 2:27 to play in the first opened up the scoring to give Texas a 1-0 lead after the Roadrunners took three penalties in a 90-second span to hand the Stars a lengthy 5-on-3 power play.

Things stayed tight through the middle frame and into the third before Dylan Strome deflected a point shot past McKenna for his 18th of the season to tie the score.

Adin Hill earned the win with 27 saves in net.

Texas finished 1-for-7 on the power play. Tucson went 1-for-4.

