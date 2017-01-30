Stars Fall to Baja, 6-4

TIJUANA, Mexico. -- The Tacoma Stars (9-5) dropped their second straight road match, a 6-4 decision against Atletico Baja (8-7), on Sunday night at Unidad Deportiva.

The Stars offense was led by forward Joey Gjertsen, who logged two points on one goal and one assist. Defender Cory Keitz threw down a team-best nine blocks, while goalkeeper Danny Waltman notched a season-high 27 saves on 33 shots.

It wasn't until late in the first quarter that Baja broke the scoring drought and took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Uziel Roman Gonzalez. However, forward Alex Megson would respond just 12 seconds later on a goal off a set piece, tying the match, 1-1, at the end of the first quarter.

Midfielder Micheal Ramos and Christian Gutierrez exchanged goals in the first minute and a half of the second period, bringing the score to 2-2. Tacoma would go on a run with a goal from midfielder Joseph Cairel and a power play score off the foot of Gjertsen to take a 4-2 lead into halftime.

Baja went on to score four unanswered goals in the second half - one in the third quarter, and three in the fourth - to secure a 6-4 victory. A pair of goals only separated by 10 seconds pulled Baja out in front 5-4 and extended their lead to the final margin of 6-4.

The Stars remain on the road for another weekend doubleheader as they take on the San Diego Sockers on Friday, Feb. 3 and the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday, Feb. 4.

