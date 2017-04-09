Stars Fall Short in Charlotte, 3-1

News Release

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Justin Peters made the saves when needed and Gavin Bayreuther's late third-period goal gave the Texas Stars a chance, but the Charlotte Checkers closed out a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon in front of 7,549 fans in attendance at Bojangle's Coliseum.

The Stars (32-36-1-4) and Checkers (39-29-5-0) split their four-game season series in the finish, and the home team won every game. Bayreuther drilled home his second career goal for the Stars with 1:07 left in regulation, but Connor Brickley's empty-net tally for Charlotte sealed the final result. Tom McCollum stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win for the Checkers.

Texas returns home Wednesday to host the San Antonio Rampage at 7:30 p.m. CST.

After a scoreless first period, the Checkers scored a pair of second-period goals to take control of the game. Patrick Dwyer tapped in a loose puck that slipped behind Peters at 7:51 to open up the scoring, and Phil Di Giuseppe snapped home a power-play goal from the left circle with six minutes remaining.

Peters finished 27 of 29 in the losing effort for the Stars, who signed four players over the weekend from the ECHL to fill an injury-depleted lineup for their weekend set in Charlotte.

Texas finished 0-for-4 on the power play while Charlotte went 1-for-4.

Weekday home games (Monday-Thursday) are H-E-B night with the Texas Stars where fans can donate a non-perishable item at the box office and save five dollars on their ticket purchase. Every Saturday is a Texas Lottery Lucky Row Night where the first Stars player to score wins free scratch-off tickets for a lucky row of seats at H-E-B Center. Fans can also enjoy Coke Zero Family Four-Packs every Saturday with four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks starting at just $16 per person.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Three Stars:

1. Tom McCollum (CHA) 2. Phil Di Giuseppe (CHA) 3. Patrick Dwyer (CHA)

