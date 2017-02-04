Stars Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Sidekicks

February 4, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Tacoma Stars News Release





ALLEN, Texas. -- The Tacoma Stars (9-7) mounted a second-half comeback attempt that fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Sidekicks (7-9) on Saturday night at the Allen Event Center.

It was a tale of two halves, as the Sidekicks out-scored the Stars 4-0 in the first half and hung on for the victory while being out-scored by Tacoma 3-0 in the second half.

The Stars defense pitched a second-half shutout to keep Tacoma in the game, while the offense managed just three goals for the second match in a row. Defender Evan McNeley, midfielder Micheal Ramos, and forward Alex Megson scored for the Stars on a grouping of unassisted goals.

Dallas jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a trio of goals in the first quarter. VcMor Eligwe lit up the scoreboard first just four minutes into the match, and Clint Ritter tacked on another score four minutes later. Eligwe's second goal of the period, and unassisted score, rounded out the first quarter.

Sidekicks midfielder Nestor Hernandez scored the only goal of the second quarter just over four and a half minutes into the frame. The score would hold for the remainder of the half, sending Dallas into the break with a 4-0 lead over Tacoma.

McNeley got the Stars on the board in the middle of the third quarter with a power play score, cutting the Sidekicks to 4-1. Tacoma's comeback attempt continued in the fourth quarter as Ramos gunned in a goal to bring the deficit to two goals. The Stars brought on a sixth attacker and managed one final breath in a goal from Megson with under a minute left to play.

The Stars now return home to the ShoWare Center to host the St. Louis Ambush on Sunday, Feb. 12 for Military Appreciation Night. First kick is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. PT.

Single game tickets, season ticket packages, group outings, family packs, and suite offerings for the Tacoma Stars 2016-17 season are available now. To purchase, call 1-844-STARS-TIME or visit the Stars online at www.tacomastars.com. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Stars can be found by following the Stars on Twitter (@TacomaStarsSC) or liking the team on Facebook.

--- www.tacomastars.com ---

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.